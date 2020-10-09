Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEURV. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.