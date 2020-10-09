Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

