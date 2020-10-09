Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $225.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYOK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.09.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Myokardia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after purchasing an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after buying an additional 532,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Myokardia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,526,000 after buying an additional 156,033 shares during the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.