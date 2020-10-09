Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Myokardia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.09.

MYOK opened at $220.67 on Monday. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Myokardia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Myokardia by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myokardia by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

