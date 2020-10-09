Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $225.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.09.

Myokardia stock opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myokardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

