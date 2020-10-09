Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $220.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at $176,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

