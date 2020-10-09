Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $59.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.96.

Several analysts recently commented on NBR shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.66. 16,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.33. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -78.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 669,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,600,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

