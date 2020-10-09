Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nam Tai Property presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,975. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

