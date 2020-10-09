NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.35

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and traded as high as $64.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NASB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

About NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.