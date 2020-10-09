National Bank Financial Cuts NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$21.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

TSE:NFI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.47. 110,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -10.08. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$462.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.3618629 EPS for the current year.

In other NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 150,300 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,405,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,967,339.20.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.