National Bank Financial Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$108.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$107.72. 307,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,791. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$75.91 and a twelve month high of C$109.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.37.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9754097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

