National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
