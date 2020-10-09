National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

