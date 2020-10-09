Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank, Neraex and Allcoin. Nebulas has a market cap of $17.69 million and $1.38 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.93 or 0.04837196 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,582,681 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, Neraex, Allcoin, Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.