Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,956. Neogen has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Neogen by 7,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 273,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Neogen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth $5,844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

