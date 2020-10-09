Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Hold Rating at CSFB

CSFB restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $498.85.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $531.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.79. Netflix has a 52 week low of $264.57 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 75,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.