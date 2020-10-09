New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 2.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.90. 3,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $168.06.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

