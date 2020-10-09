NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEE. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $301.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.34. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $301.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.