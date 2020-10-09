Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $6.60 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.17.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.