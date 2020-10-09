Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

NDLS opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $344.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.04. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 289,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 44,843 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Noodles & Co by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

