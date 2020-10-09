Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $216.39 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average of $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

