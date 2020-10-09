North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on North West from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on North West from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North West from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NNWWF opened at $26.51 on Monday. North West has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $27.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

