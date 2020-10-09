Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.10

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.10 and traded as low as $75.00. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.04.

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

