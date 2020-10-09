Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.39.

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

