Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GAN (NYSE:GAN)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GAN opened at $18.09 on Monday. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

