NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Stake Lowered by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,376 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.28% of NorthWestern worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 410,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.18. 1,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,827. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

