NPCoin Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $2,975.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023907 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.