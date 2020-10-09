Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 394,299 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $21,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 759,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 165.4% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 753,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,615. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

