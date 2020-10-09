Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Nutanix news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,547. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

