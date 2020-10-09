Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,063,696.62 in Stock

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,002 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,905 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $236,731.95.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,008 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $90,155.52.

Shares of JRO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRO. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1,158.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 179.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 787,729 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 35.8% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 468,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the first quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 86.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

