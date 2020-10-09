NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $519.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $553.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.67 and a 200 day moving average of $388.24. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $179.16 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.