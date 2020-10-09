NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $147.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $134.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,926.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,707,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 187,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.