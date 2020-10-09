NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,926.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

