Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Obseva alerts:

OBSV opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $117.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Obseva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 189.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.