Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.
OBSV opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $117.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Obseva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 189.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
Obseva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
