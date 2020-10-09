Obyte (GBYTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.02 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $17.02 million and $3,256.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $22.59 or 0.00204138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000328 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000882 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

