Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $667.24

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $667.24 and traded as low as $621.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $629.00, with a volume of 55,450 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 650.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.01. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

