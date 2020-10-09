Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.39. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 290,808 shares.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.49.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

