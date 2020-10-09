Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.08

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.08 and traded as high as $37.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 8,472 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $274.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $87,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock valued at $119,561. 10.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

