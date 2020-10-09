Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.97.

ODFL stock opened at $197.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $207.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

