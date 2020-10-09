Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,750. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.