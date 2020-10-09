OmiseGO Price Tops $1.74 (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BigONE, Exmo and Neraex. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

