Omix (OMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $574,953.66

Omix (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Omix has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Omix has a market capitalization of $574,953.66 and approximately $10.00 worth of Omix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omix token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.25 or 0.04831583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Omix Token Profile

Omix (OMX) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Omix’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Omix’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Omix’s official website is omix.io . Omix’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Omix

Omix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omix using one of the exchanges listed above.

