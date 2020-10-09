ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $224,391.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 281,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,520.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,964 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 407,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

