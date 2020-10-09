ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $73.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

