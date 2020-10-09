OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.