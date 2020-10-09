ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 122,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

