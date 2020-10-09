Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 98,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 48.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

