OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.91. OP Bancorp shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.