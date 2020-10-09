Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.82 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

