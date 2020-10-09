Oppenheimer Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $101.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

