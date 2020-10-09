Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

